Osinbajo commends Sanwo-Olu on COVID-19 management

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday commended the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and his team for flattening the curve of COVID-19 in the state.

Osinbajo, who stated this virtually during the inauguration of Evercare Hospital, Lekki, noted that Sanwo-Olu showed leadership skill during the pandemic.

The vice president also noted that investment in the health sector would end medical tourism in Nigeria.

He said, “I want to commend you, Mr Governor and your team on your handling of the COVID-19 pandemic so far. Thanks for showing the world what strong knowledgeable leadership can deliver even with the wave of unprecedented global adversity.”

Sanwo-Olu said his administration was committed to improving the healthcare infrastructure and making the services affordable for residents.

He said, “We have raised our strength on health. We are currently renovating to a world-class, six of our general hospitals. We are building two new general hospitals. We are building a children hospital. We are building an international research centre. All these are meant to complement what we have currently.

“With good facilities, we will bring down the total cost of health care and provide quality health care.”

Speaking on the COVID-19 vaccine, Sanwo-Olu said, “I just want to follow the rules. The rules are that the health workers at the frontline should first take it. So, I am pleading with the Commissioner of Health to be gracious and let me also take. So, they have given me a date, tomorrow (Friday).”