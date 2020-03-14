Osinbajo, convoy in fatal crash on Abuja Road

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo has aborted his official trip outside Abuja due to the death of one his police outriders, Ali Gomina, who died in an accident involving the VP’s convoy along Airport Road, Abuja.

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the VP, Laolu Akande, confirmed the incident in a two-paragraph statement.

The incident happened five days after Osinbajo celebrated his 63rd birthday and six weeks after he marked one year of his survival of helicopter crash with a thanksgiving service at the Aso Villa Chapel, Abuja.

The accident occurred at about 3pm on Friday, while Osinbajo was on his way to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport enroute Lagos, for an official engagement at the weekend.

According to sources who witnessed the incident, the police officer in an attempt to clear the way for the Vice President motorcade, got knocked down by a trailer.

The statement reads: “With grief in our hearts, we announce the death of one of the police escort riders on the Vice President’s convoy, Inspector Ali Gomina, aged 45, who was involved in a road accident while on official duty today(Friday).

“The accident occurred on the road to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport. The Vice President, who is greatly saddened by this occurrence, has aborted the scheduled trip.

“The Vice President described Gomina as a diligent, hardworking and serious-minded officer who will be greatly missed by the team. He is survived by his wife, children and relatives.” – The Sun.