Osinbajo delivers maiden Sokoto varsity convocation lecture

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo is billed to deliver lecture at the maiden convocation of the Sokoto State University under the chairmanship of the Emir of Gwandu, Alhaji Muhammad Bashar.

The convocation lecture is slated for Friday at the university amphitheatre, while the award of bachelor’s degree, honorary doctorate degree and investiture of the university Chancellor comes up at same venue on Saturday.

Professor Sani Dangoggo, the Vice Chancellor of Sokoto State University, at the press briefing for the combined first, second and third convocationm disclosed 1,473 from the university’s three faculties of arts and social science, education and science, would be awarded bachelor’s degree.

He added that 36 graduate had first class degree, with seven in 2016/17, 18 in 2017/18 and 11 in 2018/2019 sessions respectively.