Osinbajo finally speaks, assures justice for victims of Lekki shooting

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has broken his silence on Tuesday’s shooting of #EndSARS protesters in Lekki area of Lagos by soldiers, saying the Federal Government will get justice for the victims.

Osinbajo, on his twitter handle late Wednesday night said his heart goes out to all the victims of the Lekki shootings and all other men and women who lost their lives in the past few days in different parts of Lagos and other states.

The vice president said he spoke with some of them in hospitals and that the pain of these terrible events was palpable in the towns and cities.

He wrote: “My heart goes out to all the victims of the Lekki shootings, and also the policemen and all other men and women who lost their lives in the past few days in different parts of Lagos & other states.

“I spoke to some of those in hospital. The pain of these terrible events is palpable in our towns and cities, and some losses are irreplaceable, but we can and will get justice for all of them. I stand with Lagos & all other affected states in these trying times.

“We pray we will never see a repeat of these tragedies in Jesus name. God bless you all.”