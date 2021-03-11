Osinbajo wades into Imo APC crisis, meets Okorocha

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, on Wednesday, held a closed-door meeting with the Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, Rochas Okorocha, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, in a bid to resolve the political crisis in Imo State.

Okorocha, a former governor of the state is embroiled in a political feud with his successor and fellow member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Governor Hope Uzodinma.

Speaking to State House correspondents shortly after the meeting, Okorocha said, “The whole thing to me sounds like a movie, a joke, a dream that does not reflect any practical reality, but I am a father, I’m a leader of that state and I am trying to make sure things don’t escalate beyond control.

“But for what has been done to me, I am human; I can bear it just for the purpose of peace to reign.

“I am still waiting to understand the reason why all the attack because before, the allegation was that the money used in building was government money.

“Now, it has changed; it is no longer the issue of government money, but that it is built on the green verge and allocation where Government House was supposed to be built. I am still waiting and only time will tell.

“But let it be known that I was Rochas Okorocha before governor and I am still Rochas Okorocha after governor.

“Government House never made me. I was who I was, before becoming governor. Rather, I would say that becoming governor was a sacrifice on my own part.”

Okorocha further said, “But talking about the properties in question, the schools, the East High College, Rochas Foundation College, the Royal Spring Palm Hotel and the university, these outfits are all charitable outfits for the Rochas Foundation.

“And I brought them back home as a sign of investment to encourage investment in my own state, where I come from.”