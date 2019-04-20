Osun govt uncovers certificate fraud in civil service

The Osun State Government on Friday said 769 of its workers  got  their jobs with forged certificates.

However, 102    drivers and 30 other workers will  be pardoned on compassionate grounds, while  586 workers will  be punished.

The  state government has yet to  decide  the fate of about 51 workers involved in the scandal.

A statement  by Lani Baderinwa, Supervisor, Ministry of Information and Strategy,  said  a firm, The Captain Consultants, engaged five years ago by the state government to verify the  documents of  workers in the state made the discovery.

The statement reads, “At the commencement of the screening in 2015,  civil servants in the state were asked to submit their credentials  for  their files, from which The Captain Consultants  got access to their results and began the verification.

“Every result submitted by each of the workers was  verified in their various secondary schools and tertiary institutions. Some of the workers who were suspected to have forged/fake results were summoned by the firm and asked to present  their original results or go to their various schools for either attestation or re-confirmation.

“The firm on its own approached the schools to  confirm the  results of the affected workers.

“The verification process uncovered serious certificate infractions on the part of some of the workers  in  ministries, departments and agencies.

“In some cases, as discovered during  the verification process, some of the affected workers used other people’s  certificates, while some forged their secondary and post-secondary schools’ certificates  to secure jobs in the civil service.

“It was discovered that  some of those employed as drivers  submitted forged O’Level results

