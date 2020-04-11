Osun, Imo, Cross River ban Easter services

Osun, Imo and Cross River states on Friday said the lockdown in the respective states were still in force to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

A statement by the Secretary to the Osun State Government, Wole Oyebamiji, stated that the government had not granted exemptions from any form of congregation, including Easter celebration, church services and Juma’t prayers.

The statement read, “The statewide lockdown is a two-week order in the first instance, after which the government will review the battle against the pandemic.

“All heads of religious organisations, social associations, citizens and residents are therefore implored to continue to cooperate with the government in this fight by obeying all the necessary regulations and emergency orders.”

The Imo State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, said the lockdown in the state against the spread of COVID-19 would continue, adding that Easter church services in the state had been banned.

The Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State, Christian Ita, insisted he did not issue any statement that churches should resume services in the state.

Churches and mosques in the state have been shut two weeks ago as part of measures to enforce social distancing to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

In statement on Friday, Ita debunked an earlier statement credited to him in which he allegedly said churches were now permitted to hold services with a congregation of 50 worshippers in attendance.