Osun State extends lockdown by 14 days

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has extended the lockdown order in the state by 14 days beginning Thursday, April 16.

Oyetola in a state-wide broadcast Tuesday evening said the step was necessary to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Oyetola, however, said the lockdown would be suspended on Wednesday to enable people to restock and prepare for the new 14 days restriction.

“We are aware of the negative effects of lockdown on our fragile economy. But as a responsible government, we will not sacrifice the lives and security of our people on the altar of the economy.

“Consequently, in order to ensure a total defeat of coronavirus in Osun, we shall extend lockdown by another 14 days.

“But to allow our people to restock, the lockdown is suspended between Wednesday, 15th and Thursday, 16th April 2020. The second lockdown shall, therefore, commence on midnight of Thursday, April 16, 2020,” the governor said.