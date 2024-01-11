The Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday, received a donation of N1bn from renowned philanthropist and entrepreneur, Mr Femi Otedola, to support the state’s security architecture through the Lagos State Security Trust Fund.

The governor received the donation in the company of the Chairman, LSSTF, Mr Kehinde Durosinmi-Etti; Executive Secretary/CEO of LSSTF, Dr Abdurrazak Balogun, and other state officials and LSSTF Board of Directors, at the Lagos House, Marina, according to a statement on Wednesday.

Otedola, the Chairman of Geregu Power Plc and son of the Third Republic Governor of Lagos State, the late Sir Michael Otedola, was represented at the event by his daughter, Olawunmi Otedola.

While commending the business mogul for the donation, Sanwo-Olu said the N1bn donation, which was the largest individual donation into the Lagos State Security Trust Fund, would go a long way in creating a more peaceful atmosphere and conducive business environment for economic benefits for investors and residents.

He said, “On behalf of the Fund, the board chairman, Mr Kehinde Durosinmi-Etti; Executive Secretary/CEO, Dr Abdurrazak Balogun, and other board members, we express our deep appreciation to Mr Femi Otedola. I want other Nigerians to emulate him and even exceed his donation. The N1bn he has donated is not the limit. There are no limits, let others come and do more.

“We call other well-meaning Lagosians and large corporate businesses to support the Lagos State Security Trust Fund. The Fund is open to other donors, and it is a call and challenge which Mr Otedola has set the pace for us to continue to do the right thing. We, as a government, have also committed to supporting the Fund with 300 vehicles in the first quarter of this year and we are working to realise that,” the governor added.

Speaking on behalf of her father, Olawunmi commended Sanwo-Olu and the Lagos State Security Trust Fund for their hard work in keeping Lagos State safe and advised the Fund to continue in its culture of transparency and judicious use of resources.