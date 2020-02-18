Out-of-school children in North dangerous time bomb for Nigeria, says Senate President

The Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, has likened the frightening number of out-of-school children in the North to a time bomb.

Lawan spoke at the 60th birthday of Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, in Kaduna on Monday

The Senate President said a report that 13 million or 14 million out-of-school children were in the north was dangerous for the country. He noted that the North as a region must brace itself and reverse the ugly trend.

“Until we are able to reverse this kind of trend, no matter how much infrastructure you put, you will still have that social angle that will actually lead to serious insecurity, the kind that we experience or even worse, God forbid. So, we need to look at the people,” Lawan said.

He also called on the Federal Government, to as matter of urgency, introduced policies that would return the over 13 million out-of-school-children to school to curb the rising number of illiterates in the country.

Besides, the Senate President said the country was at a crossroads, calling on Nigerians leader to come together and discuss Nigeria’s unity.

The Senate President said, “Nothing has been done to address the multifaceted problems bedevilling the country like the issue of out-of-school children to me this is a time bomb.

“Those of us in leadership positions, we know what we need to do. We need to have courage and commitment and sustain them.

“Nigeria is at a crossroads, and more than ever now requires the unity of the people. The issues bedevilling Nigeria today require that all leaders, at all levels and in all parts of Nigeria come together.”