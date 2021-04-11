Owerri jailbreak: Fed Govt enlists INTERPOL to track fleeing inmates

The Federal Government has asked the International Police (INTERPOL) organisation to be on the alert and lookout for the inmates who escaped in the recent jailbreaks in the country, including the most recent in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

It added that the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) had also been issued an alert, noting that the data of the inmates were being compiled and would be sent to the relevant organisations in batches so as not to delay the manhunt.

A senior official with the National Correctional Service (NCoS) on Saturday disclosed that the number of “dangerous” inmates on the loose officially was 3,471, including those who escaped in Owerri.

The source noted that the inmates included hardened criminals, kidnappers, armed robbers and condemned criminals awaiting execution. “Suffice it to say that the bulk of those who fled Owerri correctional centre are hardened criminals,” the source added.

No fewer than 1,844 inmates escaped from the Owerri Custodial Centre on Monday when unidentified gunmen broke into the facility with the aid of explosives. The gunmen also attacked the state police headquarters, where they freed about 600 suspects in custody. The attackers torched the facilities and also vehicles on both premises.

Despite the persuasion by the Federal Government and its assurance that they would be given amnesty from fresh prosecution if they returned to the facility, the NCoS said on its website on Wednesday that it had a total of 84 inmates back in custody.

It said the figure included those who did not flee during the jailbreak, those recaptured, those who voluntarily returned and those brought back by their relations, traditional rulers and religious leaders.

Further investigations showed that about 1,780 inmates were on the loose found, while only 35 inmates didn’t escape during the attack.

On Friday, NCoS authorities published on its Twitter handle the names and pictures of 36 of the fleeing inmates.

Meanwhile, following the escapees’ refusal to return to the custodial centre, the NCoS said it was compiling the names and pictures of the fleeing inmates for dispatch to the NIS to prevent them from leaving the country and INTERPOL to track those who might have fled.

The NCoS spokesperson, Francis Enobore, a Controller of Corrections, said the service would seek the assistance of the two agencies in arresting the escaped inmates.

Disclosing this on Saturday, Enobore said, “We are putting the list together, we would definitely seek INTERPOL and NIS’ assistance.”

Asked how soon they planned to do it, Enobore stated, “Like the ones we are processing now, we want everything to be comprehensive so that we send them at the same time. We also realise that waiting for the list to be comprehensive before sending may also slow down the manhunt, so these batches that are coming up would be sent for local searches at motor parks and other places but everything would be uploaded to the (INTERPOL) platform.”

Investigations by one of our correspondents showed that the 3,471 inmates, who are now part of society, escaped from three custodial centres. Some of them are said to be serving jail terms for various crimes, including murder, armed robbery and kidnapping while hundreds are facing trial for different crimes.

Official figures indicated that 1,780 inmates of Owerri custodial centre were still missing, while about 600 suspects were released from the Imo State police headquarters by the gunmen.

The NCoS on Friday released 36 names and photos of some of the fleeing inmates.

Meanwhile, findings showed that many inmates who escaped from the Oko and Benin custodial centres in Edo State during the violence that erupted after the #EndSARS protest was hijacked by hoodlums in October last year had not been apprehended till date.

While 1,161 inmates escaped from Oko custodial centre, 530 absconded from the Benin custodial facility.

Confirming this to our correspondent on Saturday, the senior NCoS officer who said, “the number of dangerous inmates on the loose now is 3,471,” describing the fugitives as “hardened criminals who are capable of compounding the security situation in the country.”

The officer expressed worry over the number of condemned criminals who cannot be accounted for till now.

The source said, “Those who released these dangerous inmates didn’t know they are creating problems for themselves and the nation by their action. It is a stupid thing to do. It is like cutting off your hand because you are not happy with your finger. Many of those who escaped from the Owerri correctional centre are convicted kidnappers, murderers and kidnappers and the fear is that they would likely go back to their violent ways and even commit worse crimes.”

Meanwhile, security agencies including undercover intelligence operatives have been combing communities in the South-East and other parts of the country in search of the fleeing Owerri inmates.

Men of the Department of State Services, police, NCoS and soldiers have been deployed in villages and towns in pursuit of the escaped inmates.

The spokesperson for the Imo State police command, Orlando Ikeokwu, could not provide the number of re-arrested suspects when contacted on Saturday.

He however promised to provide the figure on Monday when he would be in the office. – Punch.