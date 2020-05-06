Oyakhilome berates churches for shutting down premises during lockdown

Founder of Christ Embassy, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome has lashed out at church leaders who agreed with the government to shutdown churches to halt the spread of Coronavirus, saying they are not true Christians.

Oyakhilome, in a telecast, said the church leaders should have told the government to give them time to pray and consult with their congregation before thinking of closing churches.

According to him, such leaders were not true Christians and it was the reason the country was yet to “see the hand of God”.

He also said some churches would soon be tagged COVID-19 compliant, where people who were infected with the virus would not be allowed to enter.

Oyakhilome insited that the House of God was supposed to be a place for healing and wondered why infected patients were not allowed in the churches to get their healing.

“COVID-19 compliant churches will mean churches that people who are infected with COVID-19 cannot come there. Is the church of Jesus Christ not a place of healing?

“So, those of you who love to run around government officials to get your validation, come and get COVID-19 compliant registration for your church. That is the last day Jesus will be in that church. But that is coming,” he said.

“The controversial pastor lamented that in different cities, ministers of God gathered together and shut down the congregations of the Lord, saying “How many said, let us pray; give us time to pray? They consulted you; they consulted you in different nations and states. How many of you said, let us pray? Instead, you said oh! yes.”

Oyakhilome said the church leaders agreed to shut down their churches because they told them there would be compensation.

“What compensation can be enough to replace the praise and worship of the congregation? I hope you have enjoyed the time so far, only you in the cathedral did online transmission. Hope you enjoyed it so far? But thank you very much for what you did to the House of God,” he said.