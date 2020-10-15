Oyetola approves N122m death benefits for retirees

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State has approved N121,972,693.10 as death benefits for retirees.

In a statement released by the Head of Service, Dr Festus Olowogboyega Oyebade, Oyetola approved the sum of N 32,024,503.03 for deceased Local Government retirees, while the sum of N89,948,190.10 was approved for deceased primary school retirees, under the old pensions scheme.

This development, according to the government, is in line with the law guiding the old pensions scheme.

The names of the beneficiaries of the benefits are on the notice board of the Bureau of Local Government Pensions Secretariat in Oshogbo.