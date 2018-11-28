Oyetola swears-in as Osun State governor

Gboyega Isiaka Oyetola has been sworn-in as the governor of Osun State.

The governor took the oath office as administered on him by the chief judge of Osun state Justice Oyebola Adepele Ojo on Tuesday at the Osogbo Township Stadium

Oyetola is succeeding Rauf Aregbesola who has completed an eighth-year tenure.

Oyetola is the fifth civilian governor of the state which was created in August 1991.

Others before him were Isiaka Adeleke, who ruled between 1992 and 1993, Chief Bisi Akande,(1999-2003), Olagunsoye Oyinlola(2003-2010) and Rauf Aregbesola(2010-2018).

The 64 year-old new governor won the post with the smallest margin ever in Nigeria’s governorship elections, defeating the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke, after a rerun with 482 votes.

Adeleke is disputing the verdict at the election tribunal.