Oyo East LG begins community projects across all wards

Oyo East Local Government Caretaker Chairman, Saheed Arowosaye, on Monday, said his administration had embarked on development of projects specific to each Ward.

The Caretaker Chairman, said the projects include rehabilitation of boreholes, purchase of generators and temporary repairs of bad roads, adding that some of them have been commissioned.

Arowosaye said this was in fulfilment of one of the key promises of Governor Seyi Makinde, to touch every part of the State with developmental projects.

He said over 12 motorised and hand pump boreholes have been rehabilitated in the first phase of the projects, to address the perennial water crisis in Oyo East Local Government.

According to him, the projects were arrived at using a bottom-top approach, as the intervention was initiated in response to the series of requests by the various communities in the Local Government to address specific challenges.

He said the execution of the projects would change the narrative about grassroots development and the responsibilities of Caretaker Chairmen in Oyo State.

He said: “Following in the footsteps of our dear Governor and leader, His Excellency, Engr. Seyi Makinde and part of our efforts to address the perennial water crisis in the local government, today, I flagged off the “1st Phase” of Rehabilitation of the following Motorised and Hand pumps Boreholes; Motorised Borehole at Ile Okun, Agboye. Ward 1; Hand pumps borehole at Bara, beside cemetery, ward 1; Motorised borehole at beside ile Baba Oba Effon House, Ogese, ward 2; Hand pump borehole at Kanga junction, ward 3; Motorised borehole at Alaodi, ward 3.

Others are Motorised borehole at ile kanga mosque, ward 3; Motorised borehole at ilaka , ward 5; Motorised borehole at alelerin ward 8; Motorised borehole at ile lakanla, jabata, ward 7; Motorised borehole at Central mosque Oke Apo, ward 8; Motorised borehole at Central mosque jabata, ward 7 and Motorised borehole at Adebumi Araromi, back of maternity, ward 10.

Arowosaye added that the Local Government also purchased brand new electricity generating sets for communities where some of the boreholes are located, to ensure availability of water even when there is blackout.

The Oyo East Local Government boss added that the projects are conceived in response to requests by the various communities to address specific challenges and are tailored to meet the needs of each.

He added that by this, the present administration had taken “dividends of democracy” to the grassroots in a way never seen before in the Oyo State.