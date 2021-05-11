Oyo govt complies with Supreme Court order to pay ex-LG officials

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has said he will comply with the Supreme Court order that the dissolved local dissolved local government officials should be paid all their salaries and allowances.

The dissolved council officials were elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the tenure of former Governor Abiola Ajimobi

Makinde had announced their dissolution immediately he was inaugurated as the governor on May 29, 2019.

The affected council officials went to the high court, appeal court and the apex court which ruled that they should be paid all their salaries and allowances from May 2019 to March 2022.

The governor said on Monday in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Taiwo Adisa, that his administration would comply.

The statement read, “The court also awarded a cost of N20m and asked the Attorney General of Oyo State to file an affidavit of compliance latest August 7, 2021.

“A similar decision was given against the Government of Katsina State, with the same cost of N20m awarded against it.

“As far as we are concerned, the Supreme Court, by that judgment, made a policy decision, being a policy court. It was apparently sending a message to states in its attempt to protect elected local governments councils.

“Recall that the state government had long before the ruling of the Supreme Court offered to pay the salaries and allowances of the dissolved local government chairmen. The said council chairmen scuttled the bid at the time because they came up with absolute terms, insisting that they must return to the councils with all their aides.

“The government of Oyo State has full respect for the judiciary and the Supreme Court of the land and as a believer in the rule of law, the state will comply with the order to pay the salaries of dissolved local government chairmen.”

Meanwhile, the Chairman, Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission, Isiaka Olagunju (SAN) and the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mrs Ngozi Onadeko, on Monday held a meeting with various political parties and aspirants contesting the May 22 local government poll.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Oyo State Mr Adewale Osifeso, who said this in a statement said the CP warned political parties, politicians and their supporters to shun violence ahead of the fresh local government poll slated for May 22.