Oyo govt launches BESDA on Thursday

The Oyo State Government through the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) will on Thursday launch the Better Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA) Programme in the state.

The State Government said that BESDA in a collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Education, World bank and Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), stating that the launch will hold at the House of Chiefs, Secretariat Ibadan by 10am.

The State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Mr. Toye Arulogun disclosed that Oyo State is the only beneficiary state in the South West, noting that 17 other states across the country are beneficiaries of the programme which is designed with the objectives of increasing equitable access for Out Of School Children, improve literacy and strengthen accountability for results of basic education in Nigeria.

Arulogun said that the BESDA Programme for Results (P for R) is a World Bank Project on Education financing Program instrument, stressing that the P for R focuses on RESULTS rather than INPUTS with an approach that helps to build capacity within a country and enhances effectiveness as well as efficiency which leads to achievement of tangible program results.

The government spokesman said that Governor Abiola Ajimobi will be the Chief host at the launch, while the Minister of Education Malam Adamu Adamu is expected to lead the federal government delegation including the Executive Secretary of Universal Basic Education Commission, Dr. Hamid Bobboyi and representatives of World Bank.