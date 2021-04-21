Oyo govt to build new Governor’s lodge in Abuja

Oyo State Executive Council has approved N1.2 billion for the construction of new governor’s lodge in Abuja.

The lodge will be built at No 2, John Kadiya Close, Abuja, through alternative project funding approach (APFA) at the cost of N1,201,760,000.

Commissioner for Public Works and Infrastructure, Prof. Kehinde Sangodoyin disclosed this while addressing newsmen on the outcome of the executive council meeting on Tuesday.

He added that the project would be completed in the next six months.

The commissioner stated that the lodge would have the Governor’s Lodge, Deputy Governor’s Lodge, some chalets, fittings and some furniture, which he said would be of modern type, adding that this was part of what the present administration would leave behind as legacy.

“The executive council has approved the construction of the new Governor’s Lodge at No 2. John Kadiya Close, Abuja, which is under APFA.

“The lodge has been there for a while and our government noticed the dilapidated condition. The new lodge will have the Governor’s Lodge, Deputy Governor’s Lodge, some chalets, fittings and some furniture, which will be of modern type. This is part of what the administration will leave behind.

“The edifice will cost the government of Oyo State the sum of N1,201,760,000 only. Once the construction has been awarded, the duration for the completion of the project is just six months. So, it is believed that six months after the award of the contract, the project will be completed and it will have the facilities I have mentioned earlier,” he said.

Also, the council approved N279.2 million for the production of ballot papers to be used for the forthcoming local government election in Oyo.

Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatunbosun, disclosed this while briefing journalists on the outcome of the meeting.

He stated that the production was directly awarded to the Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Company, NSPMC.

Olatunbosun said the government did this to show its seriousness and commitment towards conducting free and fair local government election.

He said: “The Council approved the production of ballot papers to be used for the forthcoming local government election, which is scheduled to hold on May 15, 2021. And the production is directly awarded to Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Company.

“We did this to show how serious and transparent we are and how prepared this administration is towards the forthcoming election. We are giving the contract for the production out to a reputable printing company known for printing of security materials.

“In the past elections in the state, they made use of the government printing press, but, this time around, we want a third party to handle this sensitive material so that nobody will have access to the ballot papers.”