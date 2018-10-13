Oyo guber: Alao-Akala picks Prof. Olaiya as running mate

Former Governor Adebayo Alao-Akala, the governorship candidate of African Democratic Party in Oyo State, has picked Professor Abideen Olaiya, as his running mate for the 2019 governorship election.

This information was contained in a statement signed by Mr Abraham Ojo, Alao-Akala’s Chief Press Secretary and made available to newsmen in Ibadan on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Olaiya, an Associate Professor of Crop Eco-physiology, was a governorship aspirant of Accord Party in the state before his appointment.

Alao-Akala said the renowned scholar was picked after due consultations with stalwarts and key stakeholders of ADP in the state.

Olaiya, an indigene of Ibadan, holds a doctorate degree in Agronomy from the University of Ibadan and lectures at the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta.