Oyo leads Nigeria’s record single day COVID-19 deaths

Oyo state on Thursday led the rest of Nigeria in the record single day deaths caused by COVID-19 complications.

Out of the 23 deaths announced by the NCDC for the country, 10 occurred in Oyo.

The fatalities shot the state’s death toll to 64, from 54 on Wednesday.

Since February last year, the state has recorded 4,570 cases, making it the fifth on the grim leaderboard in the country.

The state, as at Thursday, has 540 active cases, with 3,966 discharged.

Lagos recorded six deaths, two more than it logged on Wednesday.

The state’s death toll has now hit 266.

Other states which recorded deaths on Thursday were Rivers, Edo, Ogun, Plateau and Sokoto.

Rivers and Sokoto recorded two deaths each, while Plateau, Edo and Ogun had one each.

As at Wednesday, 1,405 people have died of COVID-19, the ninth highest in Africa.

South Africa, with 1,296,806 cases and 35,852 deaths is the undisputed leader.

Egypt has a death toll of 8,421, followed by Morocco with 7,854 and Tunisia 5,478.

Algeria is 5th with 2,819 deaths, Ethiopia 6th with 2,008 and Kenya seventh with 1,723.

Libya is eighth with 1,645 deaths.

However, in terms of caseload, Nigeria is Africa’s Number 7. – The News.