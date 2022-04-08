Oyo: Makinde announces bid for second term as governor

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, has declared his intention to run for second term, saying his job was not done yet.

Makinde made this known in his bi-monthly newsletter released to subscribers on Thursday evening. He also announced it on Twitter.

“Sometimes last week, I picked up the Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms for a second term as the elected Governor of the good people of Oyo State.

“Yes, I am presenting myself again to serve.

“In the last three years, Oyo State has seen unprecedented development in all sectors with no zone left behind.

“We have worked hard in all the four pillars upon which our Roadmap to Accelerated Development in Oyo State 2019-2023 is built. We are engineering a modern Oyo State.

“But, as every engineer would tell you, our work is not done until all problems are addressed.

“We believe we have laid a solid foundation for solving the problems of moving the good people of Oyo State from poverty to prosperity.

“We would love an opportunity to build on that foundation. So now, the ball is, once again, in your court.

“If you, the good people of Oyo State desire it, then, we will serve you for four more years,” the newsletter stated