Oyo, Ogun ask schools to reopen after protests

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has directed schools in Ibadan, the state capital, to resume academic activities today (Monday).

The Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology in the state, Olasunkanmi Olaleye, gave the indication in a statement issued on Sunday.

The statement reads in part, “Governor Seyi Makinde directed the closure of schools in Ibadan metropolis on Tuesday, October 20, following the #EndSARS protests that rocked the state.

“Following a review of the situation as earlier promised, the state government is happy to observe that normalcy has returned to the state in the aftermath of the protests.”

Similarly, the Ogun State Government has ordered resumption of academic activities in both public and private schools in the state on Monday .

The state government had last week, declared all schools closed in the wake of rising tensions that followed nationwide protests.

The government said this through a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Kunle Somorin on Sunday .

The statement reads partly, “This is to announce to the general public that all schools are to resume academic activities on Monday, 26th October, 2020.

“With peace returned to all parts of the State after organisers suspended protests in the State, Government announces the resumption of academic activities in all schools across levels.”

However, the Lagos State Government said public and private schools in the state would remain closed till further notice.

A statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Lagos State, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, said the curfew had been reviewed from 8pm to 6am.