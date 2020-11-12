P+ Measurement Services spearheads AMEC Measurement Month Campaign in Nigeria

Despite recent developments succeeding the global impact of COVID-19 pandemic, the International Association for the Measurement and Evaluation of Communication (AMEC), an international regulator for media measurement and evaluation is organizing its annual AMEC Measurement Month in November 2020.

This is an event that brings together over 160 members of the association in 86 different countries of the world and P+ Measurement Services, the foremost media intelligence agency and the only Nigerian member of AMEC is spearheading this year’s 5th edition of the event in Nigeria with the theme: “Upscaling the role of Media Monitoring, Measurement and Evaluation in post COVID-19.”

The event which will be held virtually on Zoom is scheduled to hold on the 20th of November 2020, between 2pm and 3pm (WAT) and will see industry experts dissecting and proffering insightful solutions to the many unanswered questions in the industry, while also aiming at enlightening Public Relations and Communication professionals on the importance of Measurement and Evaluation in the PR and Media space.

The event will feature Todd Murphy, CEO, Universal Information Services, who is a developer of news monitoring and PR measurement solutions in the United States of America, whose focus is on news monitoring, media relations activities, broadcast media monitoring, tracking media relations efforts, and also helping to develop management programs through media monitoring. Our second guest is Seye Olurotimi, Lead Consultant / CEO, CedarTribe Limited, is a certified trainer and learning facilitator with an International Award in Delivering Training (IADT) from TQUK (Training Qualifications United Kingdom). He is also a versatile business consultant and professional with skills in the areas of Brand Management, Marketing Communications, Business Communications, Media (Traditional & Social/Digital), Public Relations and Business Strategy in Nigeria.

AMEC Measurement Month is a free to attend event, which consists of webinars, executive discussions, workshops, and much more. It focuses on helping PR professionals understand the value and importance of PR measurement. To join the conversation on Twitter, use the hashtags: #EvaluatePR #AMECMM. Communications and PR professionals who plan to attend the event should register using the link below:

https://bit.ly/3bZbTRr

For more information and updates on the AMEC Measurement Month, please visit: