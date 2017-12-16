Paris Club refund: FG releases final tranche to 27 states

The Federal Government, on Saturday, confirmed the release of the final tranche of the Paris Club refund to 27 state governments.

The Director, Home Finance, Federal Ministry of Finance, Mrs Siyanbola Olubunmi, confirmed the release of the fund to the 27 states while speaking at the end of the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) meeting held at the headquarters of the ministry of finance.

She said about ten other states have yet to be paid by the ministry, adding that payments to them was being delayed by some processes.

Olubunmi who did not provide the amount that was paid said as soon as the processes were sorted out, the fund would be released to the states.

It was reported in some quarters that payments to some states might be delayed as a result of a suit filed by the consultant engaged by the Nigerian Governors Forum.

The Federal Government had in July released the second tranche of N243.79bn, bringing the amount so far disbursed to states as refund under the Paris Club loan to N760.17bn.

A breakdown of the amount showed that five states received the highest amount of N10bn each.

The states are Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Delta, Kano, and Rivers.

The total amount of N50bn received by these five states represents 20.5 per cent of the entire amount released under the second tranche. – Punch