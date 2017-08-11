Party convention: High-profile defectors to rejoin us in three weeks – PDP …we can’t afford another mistake, says David Mark

The Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) said in Abuja on Thursday that it was expecting those it described as “high-profile “ defectors to join its fold within the next three weeks.

The Chairman of the party’s Special Non-Elective National Convention, who is also the Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, stated this in a chat with journalists.

He said the party was preparing to welcome the expected defectors from other political parties.

But he did not reveal the identities of the defectors and their political parties.

He spoke while inspecting the Eagles Square, venue of the convention, saying necessary arrangement had been made in order to have a successful convention.

He said, “We just came to see what is on the ground, I believe that our people will be safe because we have everything under control, we are not expecting hitches at all.

“We are doing very well as a party and as a committee. In this kind of planning you will have some challenges here and there but there are solutions being proffered to everyone of them and we are confident that we are on the right track and it shall be well on Saturday.

“I believe that a lot of people who thought that the party was going to implode will realise that we are back and ready to offer what it takes to better the lives of Nigerians.”

“Many of our members that left earlier due to one form of disagreement or the other will return to their party because the National Caretaker Committee has constituted a Reconciliation Committee as well as a Contact and Mobilisation Committee to reach out to them.

“From the way things are going presently in this country, I believe Nigerians will realise that PDP is the only alternative that can bring Nigeria out of her present economic challenges. We are expecting high profile defectors in the next three weeks or so.”

Meanwhile, the immediate past President of the Senate, Senator David Mark has called for a hitch free convention that would further strengthen the party.

According to a statement signed by Paul Mumeh, Media Assistant to the Senator, Mark ina goodwill message to delegates to the convention called for a peaceful outing.

Mark who expressed optimism about the future of the party after the convention however warned that the party could not afford to make another mistake.

The PDP just survived a protracted leadership tussle which lasted about two years and was only settled by the Supreme Court barely two months ago.

The Former President of the Senate David Mark is one of the PDP members who promised no stand with the party and remained steadfast throughout the period of the trial.

The said that having just survived the phase, he was impressed by the renewed enthusiasm and commitment of members towards rebuilding the party after the protracted leadership tussle.

Senator Mark therefore tasked the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa led special convention committee not to leave any stone unturned to guarantee a hitch free exercise.

“We have come this far through a tortuous journey . We cannot afford to make another mistake that could affect the fortunes of the party in the days ahead,” he said.

Sen. Mark recalled his earlier pledge never to dump the party after the PDP lost to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2015 election/

He restated: “Even if I will be the last man standing in the PDP, I will remain in PDP . I have no reasons whatsoever to leave the party.

“I have risen to where I am on the platform of the party. The PDP has a manifesto and I believe in it.

“Those who are decamping from PDP to APC are fair weather friends of the Party.

“So, the point I want to make is that I remain in PDP and I will work hard with other faithful members to bring it back.

“This is democracy, there will always be a winner and a loser in every election. Both parties must accept the outcome in a free and fair contest and move on,” he said.