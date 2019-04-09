Passengers flee as fire razes section of Imo Airport

There was panic on Monday afternoon as fire broke out at the arrival section of the Sam Mbakwe international cargo airport in Owerri, Imo State.

The cause of the inferno was not immediately ascertained, but a source at the airport said that there was an ongoing renovation at the arrival section, which was affected.

It was gathered that the inferno, which raged for 50 minutes, started around 2:10pm.

It took spirited efforts from men of the fire service and the airport workers for the fire to be quenched.

The source said, “It happened at the arrival department of the airport where the authority was carrying out renovation work.

“It would have caused bigger havoc but for the arrival of men of the fire service.

“It started around 2:10pm and raged for 50 minutes. It damaged equipment and infrastructure, but the rescue work assisted in savaging the situation.”

When contacted, the Police spokesperson in the state, Orlando Ikeokwu, said that he had yet to be briefed . – Punch.