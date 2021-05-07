Pastor Adeboye’s son dies at 42

Pastor Dare Adeboye, the son of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God Worldwide, Enoch Adeboye, is dead.

It was gathered that the 42-year-old, who was the third surviving child of the revered cleric, died in his sleep on Wednesday in Eket, Akwa Ibom State, where he was based with his family.

Late Pastor Dare Adeboye, son of Pastor E.A Adeboye

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) on Thursday officially announced the death of Pastor Dare.

The church, in the statement issued, said Pastor Dare died on Tuesday, May 4, 2021.

The statement reads: “It is with a deep and heartfelt sense of loss, we announce the departure of our beloved son, brother, husband and father, Oluwadamilare Temitayo Adeboye. Who went to be with the Lord on the 4th of May, 2021.

“His life was well lived as he served the Lord without reserve, giving effortlessly and leading fearlessly.

“He was crowned by the Lord with blessings of 3 seeds and a beautiful wife.

“Though shaken, our anchor remains Jesus Christ in whom we have the assurance that we will one day meet in a place where there is no pain.

“It is the wish of the family to be granted privacy at this moment and that prayers be offered on their behalf.

“Oluwadamilare Temitayo Adeboye, June 9th 1978 – May 4th 2021.

“Remain forever in our hearts.”