PDP alleges APC plot to scuttle Edo election

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has raised the alarm over an alleged plot by the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State to scuttle the September 19, Governorship Election through a frivolous lawsuit.

The National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, raised the alarm at a press conference, in Abuja on Sunday.

He said the party had credible intelligence that the APC, seeing eminent defeat, had resorted to using fringe political parties to approach the courts with a view to causing a constitutional crisis which would truncate the election and pave the way for an unconstitutional takeover of the state.

Ologbondiyan said, “The said interests who are masquerading through certain political groups are seeking to blackmail the judiciary and stampede the court to violate the clear provisions of the Electoral Act and illegally halt the Edo election.

“Nigerians are already aware that section 87(10) (11) of the Electoral Act, clearly prohibits the courts from restraining the conduct of party primaries and general elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission.”

According to the PDP spokesman, it is clear that the aim of the APC is to use political groups to drag in the judiciary, trigger constitutional crisis in Edo State, the Niger Delta region and the nation at large and blame it on the court.

He further said, “Our party therefore cautions such unpatriotic persons to note that the people of Edo state are ready to go to the poll on September 19 and will vehemently resist any attempt by anybody to tamper with the schedule of election or attempt a forceful takeover of their state.”

In response, the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Yekini Nabena, invited Nigerians to note that the PDP had become desperate after their rigging plans have been exposed and nipped in the bud.

He said, “The PDP in Edo State is Godwin Obaseki, outside of Obaseki there is no PDP and this is because he has access to the patrimony of Edo people which he is misusing. The PDP knows that their gamble with Obaseki has failed and Edo people are prepared to take back their state hence the desperation.

“Everybody knows that the PDP only exists on paper in Ondo State, they know that Akeredolu who has done very well for the people is coasting to victory that is why they have returned to their violent ways.