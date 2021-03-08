PDP alleges looting in Buhari’s govt, throws challenge at President

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to speak up on the latest alleged financial scandal involving officials and individuals close to his regime.

The main opposition party on Sunday said the Buhari Presidency can no longer afford to keep quiet in the face of allegations that close aides defrauded Nigeria of funds of up to N51 billion out of which N2.5 billion was wired to a member of the President’s immediate family.

This was contained in a statement titled, “PDP Calls Out Buhari Presidency On Corruption…Tasks PMB To Speak out on alleged N2.5bn Transfer to Family Member,” signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja.

The PDP said recent reports of massive treasury looting allegedly involving persons close to the President, has further exposed his administration as a putrid citadel of corruption.

Ologbondiyan said, “The PDP tasks the Buhari Presidency not to keep quiet but offer explanation to allegations in the media space that certain officials and individuals close to the Presidency defrauded our nation of the sum of N51 billion out of which N2.5 billion was wired to a member of Mr. President’s immediate family.

“The Buhari Presidency should not pretend not to be aware that the media is awash with reports that a known confidant of Mr. President and certain officials of the Nigerian Customs defrauded our nation to the tune of N51 billion under a hazy “Revenue Assurance Fund”, out of which N2.5 billion was reported to have been transferred to a foundation allegedly owned by a female member of the President’s immediate family.