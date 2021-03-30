PDP attacks APC over alleged N25tr missing fund, demands probe

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed shock over the alleged disappearance of a fresh N10.1tn from the national treasury.

A statement by the party’s spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, said it was clear that corruption was on the increase under President Muhammadu Buhari Presidency

Part of the statement reads, “Our nation has again been jolted by reports in the public space that a whooping N9.6tn ($20 bn) and another N500bn belonging to the Treasury Single Account (TSA), have been reportedly missing and allegedly diverted to the All Progressives Congress (APC) interests.

“This fresh N10.1trn scandal is beside the earlier N15 trn, reportedly stolen by APC leaders from various government agencies, including the stealing of N9.3tn as detailed in the leaked NNPC memo, bringing the sum looted in these cases to N25.1tn.

“It indeed speaks volumes that while the Buhari Presidency is claiming that it has no funds to finance the 2021 budget of N13.08tn, a humongous N10.1trn belonging to the nation is said to have disappeared into the thin air.

“The PDP expresses concerns over the level of rapacious looting by the APC leaders and the cabal in the Buhari Presidency, stressing that, it is clear that our nation has been seized by ferocious economic brigands in very high places.”

The party demanded investigation into the missing fund

“The PDP invites Nigerians to unite in demanding for the recovery of the N25tn, which our party insists should be directed to critical sectors of youth development, job creation, infrastructural development and security,” the statement added.