PDP expresses shock over Akure blast

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday expressed apprehensions and shock over the explosion that rocked a suburb of Akure, Ondo State.

The explosion had injured many people and destroyed numerous houses.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement, also urged the Federal Government to immediately set up an inter-agency panel to conduct a forensic investigation into the remote and immediate causes of the explosion, particularly the source of the reported explosives and the purpose they were meant to serve.

He insisted that a forensic investigation is imperative given the spate of such explosions in various parts of the country in recent time.

Ologbondiyan said, “The PDP also demands that the Federal Government should immediately provide palliatives to the victims as well as the communities affected by the blast.”

He called on the National Emergency Management Agency to immediately move in and commence the handling of emergency issues in the area, as well as ensuring adherence to health safety directives, particularly as the nation is still battling with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He commiserates with the victims of the blast and urged Nigerians to continue to be vigilant and prayerful for the safety of lives in the country.