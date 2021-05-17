PDP governors meet today over worsening insecurity, economy

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors will converge on Ibadan, on today to discuss the nation’s worsening insecurity and economy.

It is the second of such meetings after the one the governors had held in Makurdi, the Benue State capital in April, 2021.

The agenda of the meeting released by the Director-General of the PDP Governors Forum, Hon CID Maduabum, on Sunday, indicated that the meeting to be presided over by its Chairman and Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal, will also fine-tune strategies to render the party a viable alternative to the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

“The meeting will further review the current state of the nation especially issues of national security and the economy, and also fine-tune strategies to support PDP as a viable and necessary alternative to the disastrous APC administration,” the statement said.

Fifteen governors elected under the PDP will attend the meeting being hosted by Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.

Recall that at the end of the Makurdi meeting, the PDP governors had called for the devolution of power and restructuring of the country as a way not to avert another civil war.

They had posited in a communique that the country was drifting at an alarming rate that could lead it to a failed state if not checked.

The governors also expressed deep concern and alarm at the deteriorating relations between various groups in Nigeria.

They said that they were deeply worried that “indeed, all our fault lines and differences are being stretched to the limit by a government that clearly lacks the capacity to govern. The meeting agreed that this has given rise to ethnic and tribal tensions, religious divisions, and various forms of social and political cleavages.”

The Governors concluded that Nigeria was in dire need of leadership at the Federal level to avert the looming disaster.

They also expressed concern that the security of lives and property of Nigerians was no longer guaranteed under the present government as a result of leadership incompetence and mismanagement of the nation’s affairs.

While noting that governors have a role to play in the handling of some of the worsening situations, they regretted that “their hands are tied behind their backs as the entire coercive authority in the country is monopolised by the APC federal government.”