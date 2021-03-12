PDP governors seek financial assistance from Buhari

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rose from a five-hour meeting in Abuja, yesterday, to plead for financial aid from President Muhammadu Buhari.

The fund, according to them, will help them tackle some teething governance issues. They equally declared support for the Federal Government’s efforts at addressing insecurity and engendering peace across the country.

Addressing journalists after the meeting, Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum (PDPGF), Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, disclosed that the meeting also received interim report from the Bukola Saraki-led PDP Reconciliation Committee on efforts made to address the grievances among some members of the party.

On the need for financial grants from the Federal Government, Tambuwal explained that there were monumental issues of governance requiring huge financial commitment, which were beyond the states.

He stressed that PDP governors had resolved not to play politics with security matters, adding that whatever decision was taken by the Federal Government within the contemplation of the constitution would be supported by PDP governors.

Tambuwal said: “As governors of the PDP, we have agreed to continue to work with the Federal Government with the sole aim of re-establishing peace in troubled areas of the federation. We must not play politics with security and must all work together to ensure that we bring back peace in our land.

“On the general economic well-being of the country, we are appealing to the President to re-consider certain measures, and we are appealing for more relief to Nigerians and support for state governments in the discharge of their mandate, by making resources available to the states, so that we can execute our mandate and ensure good governance in our respective states throughout the country.”

The governors announced that they had set up a committee on finance to be led by Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu; and another committee on legislature to be chaired by Bala Mohammed. The third committee is on legal matters and Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State will lead it.

Speaking after briefing the governors, Saraki expressed satisfaction with the response he received.