PDP leaders meet ex-Pres. Jonathan

Leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) met with former President Goodluck Jonathan on Tuesday.

Former senate president Bukola Saraki made this known via a tweet.

The video accompanying the tweet showed Jonathan exchanging pleasantries with the PDP leaders.

“You are welcome,” says Jonathan as he received the delegation.

Saraki noted that the meeting was to resolve challenges in the party.

“As part of our efforts to listen to the concerns of key stakeholders across our great party, this afternoon, the @OfficialPDPNig Reconciliation & Strategy Committee is meeting with our immediate past President, H.E. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan (@GEJonathan),” Saraki tweeted.

Jonathan was elected President in 2011 but lost to Buhari in 2015 while seeking a second term. His concession call to Buhari, which was said to be the first of its kind in the country, has endeared him to many within and outside Nigeria.

Some argue that he is still eligible to run for another single term of four years in office.

A visit by a team of All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftains to the Abuja residence of former President Goodluck Jonathan in November 2020 had raised the stakes in permutations for the 2023 general elections.

The visit by the APC team, led by the Chairman Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni, had sparked political debate.

A top-ranking member of the Peoples Democratic Party, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of retribution, had said, “There is more to that meeting than meets the eye, because President Jonathan was neither at our last caucus meeting held on Thursday nor was he at the National Executive Council meeting on Friday, even though he is a member of both. Whatever it is, it will soon come out in the open.”

Recently, a former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, also visited Jonathan in his Abuja residence after his meeting with All Progressives Congress bigwigs including the party’s Caretaker Chairman, Mai Mala Buni; and Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, in Abuja.

