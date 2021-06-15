PDP leaders receive former Ayade’s aides who refused to join APC

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), on Monday, received some former appointees of Gov Ben Ayade who refused to decamp to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Cross River governor, Ayade, on May 20, decamped to the APC alongside some of his aides.

Speaking at the occasion, the National Chairman of PDP, Mr Uche Secondus, described the PDP as the party to take Nigeria to greater heights.

He assured party members of a level playing ground for all.

Speaking, Mr Goodwin Etta, former Commissioner for Water Resources said he could not follow Ayade to the APC because “there was no reason for that.”

“I am tired of food on the table, and that is why I chose to remain with my people,” Etta said.

Mr Peter Obi, former Governor of Anambra described Cross River as a ‘100 per cent PDP state’.

Obi, who was the Vice Presidential Candidate of PDP in the 2019 general elections, said Cross River was Nigeria’s destination under Governors Donald Duke and Liyel Imoke.

“But today all Cross River stood for have gone. Before you can sleep with your eyes closed but today you can no longer sleep with your eyes closed,” he said.

The former governor, Donald Duke used the opportunity to officially announce his formal return to the PDP.

“I am back, ” he said.

The Chairman of the PDP governor’s forum, Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto said the party was ready to take over the Federal Government in 2023.

“When we take over the government in 2023, we will start the restructuring of the country,” he said.

The chairman also formally inaugurated the new Secretariat Annex of the State chapter and inaugurated the new interim State Executive of the party. NAN