PDP lifts suspension on Elumelu, six other House lawmakers

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday lifted the suspension placed on seven of its members in the House of Representatives.

The party’s reconciliation committee, headed by a former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, also met with the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT) as part of the party’s reconciliation efforts.

The PDP in July 2019 had suspended the House Minority Leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, Hon. Wole Oke, Hon. Lynda Ikpeazu, Hon. Anayo Edwin, Hon. Gideon Gwani, Hon. Toby Okechukwu and Hon. Adekoya Addul-majid for perceived anti-party activities.

In a statement yesterday, the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, said the the lifting of the suspension was based on the recommendations of the various committee set up on the issue.

The party charged the lawmakers to be loyal to the party and obey its directives in line with its constitution and vision of its founding fathers.

The party added that it would continue to recognise the PDP Caucus of the House, led by Hon. Kingsley Chinda, and charged all PDP lawmakers to continue to participate in the activities of the caucus.

The PDP urged the lawmakers to ensure a stronger and more viable opposition that speaks with one voice in the legislature.

It also directed its Harmonisation Committee, led by Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State, to meet with its members in the House with a view to ensuring harmonious relationship among them.

Meanwhile, in continuation of its reconciliation process, the Saraki committee yesterday met the BoT, led by Senator Walid Jubrin.

Saraki told journalists after the meeting that “we are going to reach out to everybody. Everybody matters; everybody has a role to play. As I said yesterday that we started the process with the former president, former governors and deputies.

“Today we met with BoT, former leaders of the National Assembly, and will meet founding members next week.

“Hopefully, we are having a session with women and youths. We will bring them together for issue of reconciliation and more participation.”

The BoT chairman expressed support for the reconciliation committee to help reconcile all aggrieved members.

“We trust Senator Bukola Saraki. We know he is the kind of person that cannot be bought by anybody. So, we will fully support him will continue to give him our support 100 per cent,” he stated.