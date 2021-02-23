PDP mocks APC for extending membership registration exercise

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, said the extension of the All Progressives Congress (APC) membership registration by three weeks was an indication that the exercise has flopped.

The PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the extension will not change public rejection of the ruling party.

The opposition party stated that the APC membership registration has been trailed by serious conflict among leaders of the ruling party.

“Our party is already aware of the confusion in the APC after genuine report from the field indicated a huge reduction in APC membership profile, given that more than half of its members across the federation refused to revalidate their membership while most regular Nigerians who they approached, responded with vehement apathy.

“Nigerians are also aware of the bitter disagreement among desperate APC power mongers from Kogi, Lagos and Kaduna states over allocation of membership figures as well as location for final compilation of APC fictitious membership inventory.

“The public now know why the APC desperately sidestepped its original membership register, in the fraudulent exercise, as revealed by the recent outburst of the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed.

“It is indeed instructive that Nigerians have rejected the APC despite being lured with money in Taraba, Kogi, Imo, Kaduna and other states; despite the threats in Kano as well as attempt at night registration in Enugu and some other states.

“Such rejection only goes to validate the fact that majority of Nigerians are not ready to dine on the same table with the APC, even with the longest of spoons.

The PDP, therefore, counsels the APC not to waste its time with the shenanigan of an extension as such cannot change the reality of their rejection by Nigerians,” the PDP said.