PDP releases candidates’ list for South-West congress

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has released the list of candidates cleared by its screening committee for the April 12 South-West Zonal Congress expected to produce the party’s executive in the region.

A document, signed by the National Organisation Secretary of the party, Col. Austin Akobundu, and obtained by our correspondent on Sunday, indicated that a former deputy governor of Oyo State, Taofeek Arapaja; and the immediate zonal chairman of the party, Dr Eddy Olafeso, would contest the chairmanship position.

The document also stated that Chief Rahman Owokoniran and Jenyo Bunmi, had been cleared to contest the position of the zonal secretary.

Others are Ogunye Omotoyosi and Oke Michael (Treasurer); Amuwa Adegbenro and Bakenne Adewale (Zonal Organising Secretary); and Olusanya Adefarati and Fadaka Ayodele (Zonal Publicity Secretary).

The party also cleared Messrs Adewoyin Babatunde and Aivoji Olabode for the position of zonal financial secretary while Messrs Babatunde Samuel and Monsuru Kukoyi would contest the position of the zonal legal adviser.

Three members, Messrs Dominic Adegbola, Balogun Ayuba and Adeola Adewunmi were cleared to contest the zonal auditor’s position while Modinat Adedibu and Abimbola Lanre-Balogun would contest as the zonal women leader.

The document also indicated that the party has cleared Bamidele Abiola and Adetola Femi had been cleared to contest the zonal youth leader’s position.