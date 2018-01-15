PDP salutes Armed Forces on Remembrance Day

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Prince Uche Secondus has commended the Nigeria Armed Forces and the sacrifices of the fallen heroes.

Secondus made the commendation in a statement he issued on Sunday in Abuja, to mark the 2018 armed forces Remembrance Day.

He said that Nigeria was standing as one country today due largely to the contributions of the armed forces to keep it united.

He also commended the gallantry of Nigeria troops in containing the Boko Haram insurgency and the supreme sacrifice paid by federal troops.

He urged them to remain focused to the cause of a united Nigeria.

“You must remain committed to your profession and to the development of the country’s armed forces in particular and the country in general,” Secondus said.

He also called on the security agencies to be more civil in carrying out their obligations and know that their responsibility was to the country and its citizens and “not to only government in power.”

The PDP national chairman also admonished the rest of the citizens especially political leaders to appreciate the huge contributions of soldiers, especially those who paid the supreme sacrifice by being more patriotic and accommodating.

Secondus advised leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to eschew hate and “bigotry” in their utterances.

Similarly, the PDP advised President Mohammadu Buhari to pay condolence visit on the people of Benue State to condole with victims of the “horrific killing of defenseless Nigerians by marauders.”

The PDP in another statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, said paying such visit was important, as government was yet or send a delegation to Benue since the killings.

“There have not been presidential visit of any sort to commiserate with the people of Benue and other states where Nigerians are being slaughtered by bandits.”

He added that the President may need to study and emulate the measures used by the PDP to unite Nigeria for 16 years.

