PDP screens 10 aspirants for Anambra guber election

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Screening Committee for the Anambra governorship election on Monday screened 10 of the 16 aspirants seeking the party’s ticket.

The 10 aspirants screened are Sen. Uche Ekwunife, Dr Obiora Okonkwo, Mr Chris Azugbogu, Mr Winston Udeh and Mr Valentine Ozigbo.

Others are Mrs Chidi Onyemelukwe, Dr Ifedi Okwenna, Mr Tony Nwoye, Mr Walter Okeke and Mr Godwin Ezeemo, while others are expected to be screened on Tuesday.

Some of the screened aspirants, in separate interviews with newsmen at the party’s national secretariat, commended the party leadership and the screening committee for transparency of the ongoing exercise.

Ozigbo, one of them, described the exercise as credible and straightforward.

“I am impressed with what I have just passed through. It does show how remarkably improved PDP has become in its process.

“Also for the first time, we now have a party where you know names of the statuary delegates early enough before the primary election. This allows you to endear yourself to the delegates.

“Today, having the experience of what I just have passed through, I am not only thankful to God, but also the national leadership of the party for the wonderful and quality leadership they have exemplified.”

Ozigbo said as a person with a positive difference if he wins the party ticket and the governorship election, he would bring his private sector experience to bear to revolutionalise Anambra State.

“I am a bundle of positive difference and that is what our people in Anambra will witness.

“We will look at how to industrialise Anambra State, looking at the gas, road, education and basic infrastructure development.

“How to take agriculture to processing level, where there will be value for money for farmers.”

He also pledged to make education affordable, and make the state a technology, tourism and entertainment hub.

Onyemelukwe, on her part, said that as a running mate in the last governorship election in the state, she was confident that she would be cleared by the committee.

She advised all the aspirants to work together for the success of the party and the development of Anambra.

The aspirant said what PDP needed was a candidate with the fear of God and the love of the people of Anambra.

Okwenna, another aspirant, expressed confidence that he would win the party’s ticket. He enjoined the screening committee to do a thorough job for a credible candidate to emerge.

“What is important as a party is that we must be sure of who is representing us.

“Anambra is important for us as a party, to the South East and Southern Nigeria as we go for 2023 general elections.”