PDP sweeps Rivers LG elections

The Peoples Democratic Party PDP, has swept the 23 Local Government Chairmanship seats and all the wards as announced by Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC).
The announcement is amidst some parties like the Social Democratic Party, SDP, calling for the resignation of Chairman of RSIEC Justice George Omereji (Rtd)and cancellation of all results due to what they regard as a sham.
Results of the poll at a glance
Akuku-Toru LGA
PDP 54,883
Accord 176
Etche LGA
Only PDP contested
27,825
Emohua LGA
PDP- 93,980
Eleme LGA
PDP 96,283
Accord 671
SDP 2,983
Degema LGA
PDP 21,223
Bonny LGA
PDP 18,408
Asari-Toru LGA
PDP 63,727
Accord 787
Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni LGA
PDP 52484
SDP 218
Oyigbo LGA
PDP 81,052
Opobo-Nkoro LGA
PDP-44,434
Chidi Lloyd wins
Ikwerre LGA elections results
Labour 82
SDP 388
PDP 4952
Apc 61
Khana LGA Chairmanship results
Labour 15
SDP 309
PDP 53,439
Obio Akpor LGA
Labour 122
PDP 287,347
SDP 705
Ogu Bolo LGA
SDP 121
PDP 34,721
Labour 11
However, parties who contested the election have described it as a sham and called for its cancellation following widespread electoral malpractices.