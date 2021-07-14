PDP woos Igbo youths for voter registration

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is using the ongoing registration of voters by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to bring young people into its fold.

This is as the South East National Vice President of PDP National Youth Movement (PDP-NYM), Chinedum Elekwachi, called on Igbo youths all over the world to register to qualify to vote in the next general election.

Elekwachi, who is the immediate past Ebonyi State chairman of Action Peoples Party (APP), further called on them to join the PDP as, according to him, the party represented hope and better alternative for young people to take prominent stand in the polity.

The PDP chieftain said: “The clamour for Nigerian president of South East extraction will continue to be a wishful one if Ndi-Igbo don’t have massive number of voters to turnaround the ballot through their votes. Therefore, Igbo youths as critical population in our democracy should register in the ongoing INEC voters’ registration to qualify them as voters.

“The PDP represents hope and better alternative for the young people and that is what we, in PDP National Youth Movement, are doing. We have set out to mobilise the youths to embrace the opportunity the current PDP is providing and we are confident that by 2023 the reality of our struggle will manifest.”

He called on the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party to uphold recommendations from the Bukola Saraki-led reconciliation committee for the waiver of nomination fee for young people, saying implementing such recommendations will bring many young people into the party.