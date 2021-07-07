PDP youths mock Masari over order to fight back bandits

The recent directive by Governor Aminu Masari to people living in communities under attacks by bandits in Katsina to fight back their attackers has attracted the attention of some young members of the state chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Masari had asked villagers under attack from bandits not wait for security operatives to come and defend them, but to stand up and fight back the criminals.

The Governor spoke during the inauguration of Katsina Joint Security Operations and Communication Control Centre in the state capital recently.

“The era of blaming the Federal Government and security agencies on issues of Insecurity is over; let us wake up and see how we can tackle the problem ourselves. Fighting back is necessary.

“We cannot fold our arms and be waiting for security personnel from other places to come to our aid, therefore, everybody should be a police personnel by giving valuable information to security agencies,” Masari admonished.

While lamenting that for six years now, the battle with hoodlums had been going on in Katsina, he stressed the need for people to do the needful for the battle to come to an end.

“It is time for all of us to come together and confront the criminals so that the battle can come to an end.

“Security issue is our responsibility; we do not have to surrender ourselves and expect others to fight for us; I cannot see how more committed a security personnel can be, than you,” Masari fumed.

Members of Katsina chapter of PDP mocking order by Governor Masari to villagers to defend themselves against bandits with Operation Catapult

Many critics had after Masari gave the advice wondered if the villagers are going to fight the well-armed bandits with catapults if they are to take to the advice of the Governor.

Perhaps, to further bring out the ‘foolishness’ or impracticability of of the Governor’s charge to the villagers, young members of PDP which is in opposition in Katsina have taken to the social media, to show how they are sharpening their skills in the use of locally made catapults for self defense against armed bandits as advised by Masari.

In the exercise derisively tagged: “Operation Catapult Shoot”, the youths posted pictures in which they appeared in different poses trying to master the shooting of catapults.

The said they embarked on the exercise in response to Governor Masari’s directive to people of the State to defend themselves against bandits’ attacks.

One of the youths was quoted as saying, “We embark on the exercise in compliance with the recent directive issued by the Katsina State government and we are determined to expand the exercise across local government areas of the state”.