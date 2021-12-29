PDP Zamfara elects new executives

The Zamfara Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday night elected a new executive council headed by Col. Bala Mande (Rtd.)

Speaking at the end of the congress, the Deputy Governor, Mahadi Ali, expressed concern at the “way and manner“ PDP was been treated in the state in the aftermath of the defection of the state governor to the APC.

Ali described the PDP as law abiding, pointing out that it has the constitutional right to exist in Zamfara.

He pledged to build a new PDP in the state using vibrant and intellectually-oriented youths.

He said this would enable the party to takeover the leadership of the state after the 2023 general elections.

Ali urged the governor to leave the PDP alone and concentrate on tackling the challenges facing the state.

He implored him to provide the state with meaningful development, adding “the education of our children remained at a standstill.”

Mande, the new state chairman, said the new leadership was determined to bring developmental changes to the party and the state.

He said the party would continue to be orderly in its operations.

The News Agency of Nigerian (NAN) reports that the PDP had rescheduled its congress twice before it held on Monday.

On Monday, the party had to relocate to a different venue as the initial venue selected for the congress was attacked by some unidentified people and set alight.

Apart from Mande, the newly elected executives included Prof. Kabir Jabaka, Deputy Chairman; Faruk Ahmed, Secretary; Abdullahi Salmanu, Youths leader and Abba Bello, Publicity Secretary.

Others were Hajiya Madina Shehu, Women leader; Usama Maharazu, Treasure; Saidu Baidu, Auditor and Shaaibu Attahiru, Legal Adviser.

Abbul Mustapha was elected Vice Chairman, Zamfara Central; Ali Namoda ,Vice Chairman, Zamfara North and Muazu Gwashi, Vice Chairman Zamfara South.