Pensions Alliance Limited announces change in senior management

Leading Nigerian Pension Fund Administrator, Pensions Alliance Limited (PAL), has announced a change of guards in the highest level of its leadership.

A press statement from the Company, dated 4th October 2019, and signed by the Company Secretary, Folasade Modebelu, stated that the erstwhile Managing Director, Mrs. Morohunke Bammeke, concluded her term with effect from 3rd October 2019.

Mr. Godwin Onoro, Executive Director of Finance and Operations since 2013, has been appointed as Acting Managing Director to steer the affairs of the company, until a substantive Managing Director is announced.

The Company confirmed that the change in leadership will not affect its regular business processes or operations, and assured stakeholders of its “commitment to delivering competitive returns on their retirement savings, while ensuring that they ‘retire with a smile’”.