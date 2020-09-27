Peter Obi distances self from 2023 presidential campaign posters

Vice-Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 general elections, Mr. Peter Obi, has disassociated him- self from the 2023 presidential campaign posters being circulated on the social media.

The posters which surfaced online in the early hours of yesterday also bore the image of the former governor of Kano State, Alhaji Rabi‘u Musa Kwankwaso, as his running mate.

But reacting to the development, Obi dissociated himself from the campaign posters, saying he knew nothing about them.

The former Anambra governor, who described the development as the handiwork of mischief makers, said he neither produced the posters nor contracted anyone or group to produce same on his behalf to circulate online.

“I was not even contacted and I do not know the group that made the poster,” he said.

He advised Nigerians to focus more on the socio- economic issues troubling the country with a view to proffering solutions and advising the government appropriately. He said that building a better Nigeria should be the priority of every Nigerian now rather than being preoccupied with the next election or who occupies certain political office.