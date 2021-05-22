Peter Obi to deliver Adada lecture on restructuring, security challenges

Former Anambra State Governor and Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2019 general election, Mr. Peter Obi will on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Princess Alexandria Auditorium Hall, University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN), deliver the 4th Adada Lecture entitled Restructuring, Security Challenges and Development.

Billed to open by 10 am, the lecture, which is the fourth of its kind to be organised by the Association of Nsukka Professors, will have Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi as Chief Guest Of Honour, while the former Federal Permanent Secretary, Sir Chinyeaka Ohaa will be the Chairman.

Also expected, as Special Guest is Distinguished Senator Chuka Utazi.

Speaking on the forthcoming event President of the Association of Nsukka Professors, Prof. Osy Okanya said that the Adada Lecture Series is a flagship programme of the Association of Nsukka Professors (ANP).