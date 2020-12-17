Video: Physically-challenged persons protest neglect, invade National Assembly Complex

Scores of physically challenged persons from the Niger Delta region are on rampage at the National Assembly,

They besieged the National Assembly Complex in Abuja on Thursday morning to protest what they termed neglect by their representatives in the National Assembly.

The physically-challenged persons forced themselves inside the National Assembly Complex despite resistance by security operatives at the NASS gate.

Security aides of the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, hurriedly moved away his official vehicles parked at the entrance of the Senate new wing.

The spokesperson for the physically challenged persons, Amos Etim, said that they arrived at the National Assembly from the various states of Niger Delta to demand their rights from their representatives.

They claimed that they were being denied their rights despite being educated.

One of them fainted and they are trying to revive him as of the time of filing this report.

Details later… – Punch.