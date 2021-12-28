Pius Anyim intensifies campaign for PDP presidential ticket

Former Senate President and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator Anyim Pius Anyim has intensified efforts to become the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Anyim was said to have taken his campaigns to former presidents like Olusegun Obasanjo, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan and former military presidents, General Ibrahim Babangida and Abdulsalami Abubakar.

Anyim also had meetings with the former Minister of Defence, General Theophilus Danjuma, Chief Arthur Eze and Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu who also blessed and endorsed his presidential aspiration.

He has also met some influential northern emirs like the Emir of Lafia, who also blessed and endorsed his presidential ambition.

In all his consultations, Anyim was said to have received kind assurances in his aspirations and was urged to soldier on as his “aspiration to clinch the presidential candidate of the PDP is will intentioned..”

It was gathered that the former presidents and emirs expressed their happiness that they are happy that there are few credible aspirants from the southeast in the presidential race.

According to a source, most of those Anyim consulted on his aspiration said that his aspiration is right in the spirit of equity and fairness that the next presidential candidate of the PDP come from the South, particularly the southeast.

Meanwhile, some Northern civil society groups under the umbrella of Arewa Concerned Civil Society Organisations of Nigeria (ACCSON), have endorsed the Presidential ambition of Senator Anyim.

According to a statement yesterday by the spokesman of the group, Abdulsalam Kazeem, said the the next President should come from the South-east, maintaining that Anyim remains the best candidate for the job.

The statement further said, “We realize that only two regions out of the six geo political regions have not occupied either President or vice-President seat since 1999 till date, which is unfair and against any democratic standard worldwide.

“For instance; between 1999 to 2007, it was South-west and North-east, and between 2007 to 2015 it was between North-east, South-south and North-west while between 2015 till date it is between North-west and South-west!

“The South-east for instance, are part and parcel of the Nigerian project from day one till date; and, they should be treated fairly just like other zones of the country.

“They too deserve to get what others have gotten, because they have paid their dues in terms of contributions and consolidation of Nigeria”, Kazeem said.

He maintained further that going by the available facts “it is now clear to us as progressives, that the political elites are against the unity of Nigeria.”

He said further that, power rotation will stop feeling of marginalisation and agitations for separation, not only in the south east, but in other regions.

“Consequently, we hereby urge all political parties to zone their presidential ticket to the South East for justice, equity and fairness”, Kazeem added.

The group described Anyim as a bridge builder and called on the entire Northern youths to support his 2023 presidential ambition.

“His Excellency, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, is an accomplished statesman, a legal professional, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation and former President of the Senate and Chairman of the National Assembly.

“He is a detribalized Nigerian who has good intentions for the youths and our region.

“As a former Senate President, history has it that before his emergence as the President of the Senate, the Senate was a troubled institution.

“His emergence helped to bring to an end all forms of crisis rocking the senate.

“This was achieved because he introduced inclusiveness in all the activities of the red chamber

“As a secretary to the Government of the Federation, he helped the Jonathan administration to stabilized the administration and the Nigerian economy through numerous projects that are visible and useful to our region and the nation at large.

“He has friends, colleagues and political associates across the 109 senatorial districts of the country.

“Senator Anyim should be our presidential candidate irrespective of party affiliations as history will judge our actions today…” the group said. – Thisday.