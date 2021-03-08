Polaris Bank set to unveil second millionaire, other winners in ‘Save & Win’ promo

Polaris Bank is set to unveil the second set of winners in its ongoing Save & Win Millionaire promo.

At the maiden draw which took place on February 9, 2021 Mr. Lucky Okunzuwa, a customer with the bank’s Akpakpava branch, Benin City in Edo State, emerged as the first millionaire of the promo.

In a statement issued by the Bank, it noted that like the first draw, the second set of winners will be determined through an electronic draw where another millionaire and 60 other Nigerians will emerge winners with N100,000 consolation prize money each.

The bank also encouraged Nigerians to still save a minimum incremental sum of N10,000 in three consecutive deposits of the remaining promo period, to qualify and be one of the 8 lucky winners to emerge millionaires in the promo.

The nationwide savings promotional campaign, is expected to give away N26,000,000.00 (twenty-six million naira) in total to the Banks existing and who emerge winners.

Eight millionaires will emerge altogether alongside 180 lucky customers who will be rewarded with consolation cash gifts of N100,000 per person.

Meanwhile, the month of April will witness the Grand-finale leading to the emergence of sixty winners of N100,000 each across the six geo-political zones and six more Millionaires of N1,000,000.00 (one million naira) each, across the six geo-political zones, bringing the entire draw to a total of 188 winners.

Recall the Managing Director/CEO of Polaris Bank, Mr. Innocent C. Ike while kicking off the campaign in November 2020, noted that “the essence of the exercise, is to give back to customers and encourage savings amongst Nigerians”.

The campaign he further explained, “is a reward for traders, artisans, public servants and indeed professionals who in spite of the challenging times, are able to put aside some money as savings.

He reiterated that in a not-so pleasant times, there is a compelling need to save – not only to win a prize – but also to plan for the rainy day.

He disclosed that “both current and new savings account customers of the Bank, are eligible to participate in the promo.”

Savings Account accessibility is simple and swift in Polaris Bank.

Prospective customers can dial *833*0# on their phones to follow the prompt or simply create or reactivate their own savings account from their devices by visiting https://accounts.polarisbanklimited.com/opening/ or any of the Bank’s branches across the country.

Winners will emerge through a transparent, electronically generated process that will be supervised by relevant regulatory institutions.

Polaris Bank is a future-determining bank committed to delivering industry-defining products and services across all sectors of the Nigerian economy.